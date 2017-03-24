This conspiracy theory about North Korea is a big problem for the US and China: Fixing the North Korean nuclear problem is going to be difficult when two of the key players are sure they're about to be screwed over. North Korea has no fear of U.S. sanctions move, will pursue nuclear arms. Can Trump stop Kim Jong Un? Probably not — but the least he can do is avoid making a bad North Korea situation worse (and more). Bombing North Korea is not an option: The best ways of dealing with Pyongyang are economic and diplomatic, not military. Why the sudden collapse of North Korea would be hell on Earth. Hardly the hermit kingdom: New report reveals North Korea's global reach.

A dissident book smuggled from North Korea finds a global audience. Anna Broinowski played an "evil American wife" in a North Korean propaganda film: A documentarian goes deep in the North Korea film industry.