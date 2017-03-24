Amazing Disgrace: How did Donald Trump — a thrice-married, biblically illiterate sexual predator — hijack the religious right? John Quiggin on Trumpism and religion: "Trumpism can be seen, in large measure, as a reaction by white Christians against the loss of their assumed position as the social norm, against which assertions of rights for anyone else can be seen as identity politics, political correctness and so on". Steve Waldman on how Trump would corrupt the pulpit. Bad religion: How Trump is warping Christianity for his own gain. Kristin Du Mez on Donald Trump and militant evangelical masculinity. Some conservative Christians still object to the "heathen" in the White House.

Christopher Stroop (USF): Bad Ecumenism: The American Culture Wars and Russia's Hard Right Turn. Faith doesn't matter anymore in American politics. Breaking faith: The culture war over religious morality has faded; in its place is something much worse. The religious Right is steeling itself for a Biblical battle on Trump's behalf.

Luke Barnesmoore (UBC): Neoliberal Christian Extremism, Trump and the Apocalypse. For years the far Christian Right has been warning us about Godless hordes coming to destroy America and it turns out this was true — it's just that the words were autobiographical (and more).