Suzannah Wood and Dan Hunter (Swinburne): The Laws of Design in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction. Trump's war on terror has quickly become as barbaric and savage as he promised. Trump is dragging us into another war — and no one is talking about it. National Enquirer brands Flynn a "Russian spy"; Trump just threw Flynn under the bus — why? (and more) Trump's healthcare tweets appear to violate anti-propaganda rules. #MissingDCGirls: Aja Romano on how a seldom-discussed social issue became a social media flashpoint. Jacob Tobia on why all bathrooms should be gender-neutral. Bernie Sanders' campaign faced a fake news tsunami — the trolls set out to distract and divide the invigorated Left.