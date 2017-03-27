B. Jessie Hill (Case Western): Kingdom Without End? The Inevitable Expansion of Religious Sovereignty Claims. Brett G. Scharffs (BYU): Why Religious Freedom? Why the Religiously Committed, the Religiously Indifferent and Those Hostile to Religion Should Care. Andrew Koppelman (Northwestern): If Liberals Knew Themselves Better, Conservatives Might Like Them Better. Robin Fretwell Wilson (Illinois): The Nonsense About Bathrooms: How Purported Concerns over Safety Block LGBT Nondiscrimination Laws and Obscure Real Religious Liberty Concerns. White evangelicals believe they face more discrimination than Muslims.

Leaked draft of Trump's religious freedom order reveals sweeping plans to legalize discrimination. Jay Michaelson on the GOP's anti-LGBT, anti-women "religious freedom" law on steroids. Trump and the Republicans are redefining "religious freedom" to favor Christians: They want to turn religious belief into a license to discriminate, and to tear down the wall separating church and state.