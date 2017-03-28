Mike Konczal on four lessons from the health care repeal collapse. The Left, not the Right, saved Obamacare. The death of Trumpcare is the ultimate proof of Obamacare's historic accomplishment. Obamacare is now officially part of America's social safety net. Trump is now in charge of making Obamacare work, so what could go wrong? Obamacare isn't "exploding" — but Trump could change that (and more and more). Why Democrats shouldn't be too giddy about the GOP's health-care disaster. Democratic ideas on how to improve health care are complicated too. Paul Krugman on how to build on Obamacare. A grand health care bargain: Let states kill the exchanges, but add public options. Who wins and who loses from TrumpamaCare?