The making of Islamophobia Inc.: A well-funded network is trying to strip the right to speak away from American Muslims and fanning the politics of fear. The Texas AG sued to keep a Bible quote in school — now he's troubled by Muslim prayers. The denationalization of American Muslims: For years, Republican leaders treated Frank Gaffney as a pariah, but his dark warnings about Sharia law taking over America found an audience among grassroots conservatives — and now, in the White House. Brigitte Gabriel, America's most prominent anti-Muslim activist, is welcome at the White House. Muslims inside FBI describe culture of suspicion and fear: "It is cancer".

The meaning of Allahu Akbar: When I hear the significance of the two words twisted by those too paralyzed with fear to understand their meaning, I think about all they encompass for my family and my friends. Arwa Mahdawi on the 712-page Google doc that proves Muslims do condemn terrorism. American Muslims are canceling spring break trips to avoid being hassled at the airport. American Muslims are young, politically liberal, and scared: Rare survey data suggests the community's emerging political identity is being shaped by Millennials. How Muslims defined American "cool": Emma Green interviews Su'ad Abdul Khabeer, author of Muslim Cool, on the connection between Islam and hip-hop culture in the United States.