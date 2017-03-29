Baris Guven (UMass): Marxist Explanations for Financialization: A Critical Review. Dirk Schoenmaker (Erasmus): What Happened to Global Banking after the Crisis? The big mystique: William Davies reviews The Courage to Act: A Memoir of a Crisis and its Aftermath by Ben Bernanke; and The End of Alchemy: Money, Banking, and the Future of the Global Economy by Mervyn King. Lisa Herzog (TUM): Just Financial Markets? Finance in a Just Society. Gwendolyn Gordon and David T. Zaring (Penn): Ethical Bankers. Financial Times columnist John Kay advocates imprisoning dirty corporate executives. Trump and Warren are on a collision course: Why is a so-called populist trying to dismantle America's most effective consumer watchdog?