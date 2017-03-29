From PUP, the introduction to American Covenant: A History of Civil Religion from the Puritans to the Present by Philip Gorski. Pericles Lewis reviews Supernatural Entertainments: Victorian Spiritualism and the Rise of Modern Media Culture by Simone Natale. Christopher Evans on why you should know about the New Thought movement. Phil Zuckerman reviews Village Atheists: How America's Unbelievers Made Their Way in a Godly Nation by Leigh Eric Schmidt. The sage of Yale Law: Anthony Kronman was a university dean — now he's a "born-again pagan" who thinks he might have discovered the meaning of life.

From Bad Subjects, a special issue on the idea and varieties of faith in our time. Cult confessions: Ellen Wayland-Smith on faith and the limits of liberalism. The Baptist battle over Russell Moore really matters — here's why. A former Mormon launched a WikiLeaks-inspired site — now it's trying to expose the Church. MormonLeaks goes to battle with Mormon church over leaked "enemy list". Progressive faith communities face their own wave of hate. The Christian retreat from public life: Emma Green reviews The Benedict Option by Rod Dreher (and more and more).