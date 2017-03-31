DNC asks entire staff to resign as Democrats begin party overhaul to try to stop losing elections. Trump serves as rocket fuel for Democratic fundraising. Nancy Pelosi has leverage — she also has a plan on how to use it. Tom Perriello is not Bernie Sanders: Can a wonkier populism win? Breitbart for the Left: We need left-wing media outlets to build socialism — and the late German communist Willi Munzenberg shows us how it can be done. The rise of the hard Left: Pugnacious, mischievous, smart, and angry as hell, a new sort of liberal media has risen in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidency. Meet Indivisible, the young progressives leading the resistance to President Trump. “We are relearning democracy”: 5 ways the anti-Trump movement Indivisible is redefining political action.