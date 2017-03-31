It's the golden age of climate denial: In Trump's America, more CO2 in the atmosphere is actually good. EPA head Scott Pruitt has already broken 5 of his promises to Congress. What made Pruitt's falsehood go viral? Al Roker, Stephen Colbert, and the Weather Channel all rushed to correct this untruth. Air pollution denial is the new climate denial: The latest right-wing lie is even crazier than the supposed global warming "hoax" — but it's gaining influence in the Trump administration. The Republican war on science intensifies in the Trump era. On Team Trump, influence of the "Inhofe brigade" matters. Climate deniers are winning and getting greedy: With Trump in the White House, an anti-environmental conference in D.C. should have been a celebration — instead, there was fear and loathing.

Trump's Secretary of Defense James Mattis cites climate change as national security challenge. Even Exxon thinks Trump's climate change policy is terrible. Michael E. Mann on his and Tom Toles' book The Madhouse Effect: How Climate Change Denial is Threatening Our Planet, Destroying Our Politics, and Driving Us Crazy. Victoria Herrmann: "I am an Arctic researcher. Donald Trump is deleting my citations". How Reagan's EPA chief paved the way for Trump's assault on the agency: Anne Gorsuch Burford — the mother of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch — cut its budget by a quarter and its workforce by 20 percent.