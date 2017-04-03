Trump spent his ninth weekend in a row at a Trump-branded property: Tax dollars fund these visits, putting Treasury expenditures straight into the president’s pockets. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner still benefiting from business empire, filings show. House Republicans to Trump: Steal all you want. The prince of oversight: Utah Republican Jason Chaffetz chairs the House’s watchdog committee — but critics charge he’d rather overlook the Trump administration’s infractions than look into them. Trump’s closest aides hail from ranks of financial elite. Stephen K. Bannon, architect of anti-globalist policies, got rich as a global capitalist. Bannon made millions in shaping right-wing thought. Wealth a defining feature of aides to Trump, who ran as friend of working class. 86 percent of Trump counties make less in a year than 27 Trump staffers are worth.
“Small government” conservatism is killing Republican voters. In Trump country, shock at Trump budget cuts, but still loyalty. “He’s a charlatan”: Keith Ellison explains how Trump tricked the white working class.