From NYRB, a review essay on the Kurds by Christian Caryl. Writings of obscure American Leftist Murray Bookchin drive Kurdish forces in Syria. John Judis interviews Joshua Landis on America’s failure — and Russia and Iran’s success — in Syria’s cataclysmic civil war. Syria and the Left: Behind the humanitarian disaster of the Syrian civil war is a political crisis the Left urgently needs to understand. The Left and the Syrian civil war: Evan Sandlin reviews Burning Country: Syrians in Revolution and War by Robin Yassin-Kassab and Leila Al-Shami. Under Trump, Pentagon seizes more control, civilian casualties rise. Trump administration won’t disclose how many U.S. troops are in Iraq and Syria.

Rex Tillerson won’t condemn reported sarin gas attack on Syrian civilians. Trump tries blaming Obama for a deadly chemical attack in Syria. Like Obama, Trump was against military intervention in Syria in 2013.