J. Adam Carter and S. Orestis (Edinburgh): Is Having Your Computer Compromised a Personal Assault? The Ethics of Extended Cognition. Hungary’s authoritarian leader is trying to shutter a university founded to promote democracy. From the Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Politics, here is the entry on Discrimination by Frej Klem Thomsen. Civil rights act protects gay workers, court rules (and more). Are zines dead or alive-er than ever? Heather Havrilesky on why beautiful women date average-looking men: Substance is not overrated. Elly Vintiadis on the irrationality within us: Why we are not as rational as we think, and why that matters. The future agency: Kyle Chayka goes inside the big business of imagining the future.

Matt Stoller on what Gorsuch means: Behind the gee golly goshes. J. Paul Kelleher on how Judge Gorsuch’s views on “natural law” could shape his opinions on the Supreme Court. In practice, Republicans abolished the Supreme Court filibuster in 2005 — and Mitch McConnell’s historically unprecedented and constitutionally illegitimate decision to block President Obama from nominating anyone a year before he left office was the real nuclear option.