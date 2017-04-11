Adam Gopnik on the new dark art of Trump Towerology. Inside the emerging Trumpian alt-Right snuff novel: If the “alt-Right” wanted to write a betrayal narrative that touched all the ideological erogenous zones on that fetid body of thought they could scarcely have come up with material more charged, melodramatic and grand. Steve Bannon isn’t a genius: There’s a difference between having big ideas and actually putting them into practice. It’s on: Nationalists v (((globalists))) in TrumpLand. Steve Bannon vs. “the Democrats”: Who will win the battle for the soul that Trump doesn’t have? Kushner, Cohn and their Wall Street friends are not moderates or centrists.
Don’t lose sight of the Trump presidency’s real problem: Yes, chief adviser Steve Bannon should be fired because he’s a white nationalist — but he’s not the source of Trump’s incompetence. Why Trump keeps doing the opposite of what he said he’d do. Publicity stunts aren’t policy: Winning news cycles is no substitute for the real thing. White House on edge as 100-day judgment nears. Aaron Blake on 4 key truths about President Trump.