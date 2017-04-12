Carmen G. Gonzalez (Seattle): Global Justice in the Anthropocene. Helen Kopnina (Leiden): Nobody Likes Dichotomies (But Sometimes You Need Them). Kyle Whyte (Michigan State): Is it Colonial DeJa Vu? Indigenous Peoples and Climate Injustice. The women on the front lines of climate change: Women around the globe are disproportionately affected by climate change, but this gives them an edge in preparing for an uncertain future. Black lives should matter more to the environmental movement: Trump’s attacks on EPA regulations don’t just worsen climate change — they harm vulnerable communities, too. Here’s how environmental justice leaders are pushing forward in the Trump era.