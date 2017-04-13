Luvell Anderson (Memphis): Hermeneutical Impasses. Out of 47 major editorials on Trump’s Syria strikes, only one opposed. Why the press consistently covers war uncritically: Sean Illing interviews Eric Alterman, author of What Liberal Media: The Truth About Bias and the News. Sarika Chawla on how anti-choice lawmakers are getting around Roe v. Wade. Just when you thought asbestos was going away forever: EPA may ease regulations on the carcinogen banned in more than 50 countries. Why flying in America keeps getting more miserable, explained. Graham Vyse on the government’s fraught, overdue effort to redefine “healthy” food. The introduction to Face and Mask: A Double History by Hans Belting.

From PUP, the introduction to Hitler’s American Model: The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law by James Q. Whitman (and more). James Whitman on why the Nazis loved America (and more). “In early 2017 it is impossible for an American to read the newly published English translation of this book outside the shadow cast by our new president”: Christopher R. Browning reviews Hitler: Ascent 1889–1939 by Volker Ullrich. Corey Robin on how Eichmann in Jerusalem is a better guide to Trump time than is Origins of Totalitarianism. A brief history of the Trump administration’s flirtation with Holocaust denial.