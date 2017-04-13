Ines Valdez (OSU): Punishment, Race, and the Organization of U.S. Immigration Exclusion. Kari E. Hong (BC): The Ten Parts of “Illegal” in “Illegal Immigration” that I Do Not Understand. Locking up families is inhumane and unconstitutional: The United States is imprisoning more and more asylum-seekers from Central America — including mothers and children — in detention centers, perpetuating a culture of fear and hatred toward immigrants. Alan J. Aja and Alejandra Marchevsky on how immigrants became criminals. Prosecutor: Jeff Sessions’s new immigration plan is “fucking horrifying”. Trump administration moving quickly to build up nationwide deportation force. Where will the government look for thousands of new border agents? On college campuses.