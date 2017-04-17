The riddle of Donald Trump: Howard Jacobson on how a man of few words reached the pinnacle of power. James D. Zirin on Roy Cohn, the man who first fueled Donald Trump’s paranoid politics. Donald Trump is our most helpless president: Even in the White House, Trump keeps playing the victim. Trump isn’t interested in learning, just winning: There is no “learning curve” for the president; he changes his tune for the same reasons a salesman does — to close the deal. Trump doesn’t know much about history — it’s making his on-the-job training harder. Josh Marshall on Trump and the problem of militant ignorance. Trump and the pathology of narcissism: Diagnosing the president was off-limits to experts — until a textbook case entered the White House. Trump the most “psychologically ill-equipped” US president ever.