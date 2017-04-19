Cass Sunstein (Harvard): Changing Climate Change, 2009-2016. Why the U.S. government is crucial to saving the planet: Emily Atkin reviews Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet by Michael Bloomberg and Carl Pope. Richard Marshall interviews John Broome, lead author of the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Scientists made a detailed “roadmap” for meeting the Paris climate goals — it’s eye-opening. Paris climate agreement could bring a huge economic boom. Big Coal wants Trump to sabotage the Paris climate deal from the inside. Why Trump may stick with the Paris climate deal — and what it would mean if he did. Trump advisers abruptly cancel meeting on fate of Paris climate accord.