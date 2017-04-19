Americans’ feelings about paying taxes have changed — here’s how. Americans are proud to pay taxes — except when they think others are cheating. Robert Samuelson on taxes, the great uniter? 100 years of tax brackets, in one chart. Henry Alford interviews accountants about doing taxes in the Trump age. Trump’s unreleased taxes threaten yet another campaign promise. Trump’s tax secrecy will haunt Republicans in 2018: Politicians who are abetting his corruption will have a lot to answer for in the midterm elections — if Democrats make an issue of his tax returns. The new Democrat argument on tax reform will be a tough one for Trump to deal with. How Trump’s tax returns became a liberal fantasy: There is a desperate belief that we’re just one more disclosure away from bringing down the president.