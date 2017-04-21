With Trump appointees, a raft of potential conflicts and “no transparency”. Trump picks anti-government extremist Neomi Rao as his “regulatory czar”. Wall Street banker Cohn moving Trump toward moderate policies. The Trump cabinet has its own weekly far-Right Bible study group. Hugh Urban on the theology of Stephen K. Bannon. Sebastian Gorka likes to be called “Dr. Gorka”; he gets his way only in conservative media. Jeff Stein goes inside the rise of Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Trump’s invisible man in the White House. Meet Keith Schiller, the “most underestimated person on Trump’s team”. Trump’s White House staffers are being treated as celebrities — how new is this?

Don’t lose sight of what really matters about Ivanka Trump. A government of laws, not son-in-laws.