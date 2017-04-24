Maggie Hennefeld (Minnesota): Toward a Feminist Politics of Comedy and History. Lukas Kantor (Charles): Bilderberg Group and Transnational Capitalist Class: Recent Trends in Global Elite Club as Vindication of neo-Marxism. William Gochberg reviews Blood Oil: Tyrants, Violence, and the Rules that Run the World by Leif Wenar. Stupid, brutal world: The desensitization industry strikes again. Donald Trump’s Earth Day statement is shameful. Neil Gorsuch’s very first decision on the Supreme Court was to let a man be killed. How can we accept the transgendered but not the transracial? Joseph Heath wants to know. Sean Illing interviews Martha Nussbaum on key intellectual influences and the importance of contrary opinions.