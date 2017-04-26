From the Comparative Politics Newsletter, a symposium on Populism in a Comparative Perspective. Aline Burni (UFMG): Beyond Protest Vote: Western European Extreme Right Voters in Comparative Perspective. Ralph Scott (Birkbeck): Nothing to Fear but Fear Itself: Populism in Europe. Shaen Corbet (DCU) and Charles James Larkin (TCD): Populism and Extremism: The Immediate Political Challenges to Europeanism. Once in the shadows, Europe’s neo-fascists are re-emerging (and more). The far Right’s leftist mask: The European far Right has cynically appropriated left-wing and pro-worker talking points for its own purposes. Why the fear of Islamization is driving populist Right support, and what to do about it.
Shane Savitsky on the millennial surge fueling Europe’s right-wing populism. Anton Shekhovtsov and Andreas Umland on the future of Austria’s far Right: Its Freedom Party threatens the European project. This is how Germany fought back against far-right populism: “Emulation is almost always the worst strategy”. A far-right grouping may become the biggest opposition party in Germany — here’s what you need to know. Is right-wing populism really surging? A look back at the Dutch election.
A Trump Tower neighbor is the point man for Europe’s populists. The “Trump effect” was supposed to transform Europe — it hasn’t. Has Trump’s incompetence killed Europe’s populism? It’s not just Trump: With Brexit and France votes, Russia is cultivating the global Right. How to be a populist: Around the world, politicians can follow a simple recipe to present themselves as saviors of “the people”. David Leonhardt on the urgency of ethnic nationalism. Daniel Little on new understandings of populism.