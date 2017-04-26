Thomas Piketty on inequality in China. Ravi Kanbur, Yue Wang, and Xiaobo Zhang on the great Chinese inequality turnaround. The Chinese government has big plans for its migrant worker population: As the urban economy slows, the government is encouraging rural-to-urban migrants to open businesses in the countryside. Jinting Wu on her book Fabricating an Educational Miracle: Compulsory Schooling Meets Ethnic Rural Development in Southwest China. “Half these apartments are empty”: Mao’s former home city struggles with growth. China’s coming revolution: Growing tension within the regime, economic turmoil and a more energetic public. Surprise findings: China’s youth are getting less nationalistic, not more.