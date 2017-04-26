omnivore


Chinese inequality turnaround

Apr 26 2017   2:00PM

Thomas Piketty on inequality in China. Ravi Kanbur, Yue Wang, and Xiaobo Zhang on the great Chinese inequality turnaround. The Chinese government has big plans for its migrant worker population: As the urban economy slows, the government is encouraging rural-to-urban migrants to open businesses in the countryside. Jinting Wu on her book Fabricating an Educational Miracle: Compulsory Schooling Meets Ethnic Rural Development in Southwest China. “Half these apartments are empty”: Mao’s former home city struggles with growth. China’s coming revolution: Growing tension within the regime, economic turmoil and a more energetic public. Surprise findings: China’s youth are getting less nationalistic, not more.

