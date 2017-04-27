Sara Meger (CEU): War as Feminized Labour in the Global Political Economy of Neoimperialism. Andrew Barry (UCL): Infrastructure and the Earth. Can Iran and India turn the page? From security to energy, the two rising powers have many interests in common. “They starve you. They shock you”: Andrew Kramer goes inside the anti-gay pogrom in Chechnya. Marine Le Pen may get a lift from an unlikely source: The far Left. Trump’s FCC chair Ajit Pai just declared war on Obama’s net neutrality rules. Aisha Harris on a history of self-care, from its radical roots to its yuppie-driven middle age to its election-inspired resurgence. Benjamin Barber, author of Jihad vs. McWorld, dies.