Trump was going to investigate voter fraud — what happened? This poll number is a testament to the power of fake news: “A majority of Republicans — 52% — say that they believe then-President Barack Obama spied on then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign”. David Cole on Trump’s travel bans: Look beyond the text. Trump creates office that allows victims of crimes to blame immigrants. Bomb envy: Rafia Zakaria on how Trump learned to be loved. Why Trump’s plan to use China against North Korea is probably doomed: China ultimately sees North Korea as an asset. Once critical of global deals, Trump slow to pull out of any. The “Never-Mind-What-Trump-Said” foreign policy endures.
Team Trump puts on a clinic on how not to negotiate. Bluster followed by surrender: Is this another Trump pattern? Michael Grunwald on Trump’s first 100 days: The president has done more — and less — to change America than you think. America is getting used to Trump’s insanity: The president has managed to accomplish at least one big thing in his first 100 days — the once unthinkable is now unremarkable.