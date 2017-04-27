Laurence H. Tribe (Harvard): Transcending the Youngstown Triptych: A Multidimensional Reappraisal of Separation of Powers Doctrine. Jud Mathews (Penn State): Presidential Administration in the Obama Era. Cary Coglianese and Christopher S. Yoo (Penn): The Bounds of Executive Discretion in the Regulatory State. Cary Coglianese (Penn) and Kristin Firth (Chicago): Separation of Powers Legitimacy: An Empirical Inquiry into Norms About Executive Power. Neal Devins (William and Mary): Why Congress Does Not Challenge Judicial Supremacy. Lee Epstein (WUSTL) and Eric Posner (Chicago): The Decline of Supreme Court Deference to the President.