Is there a Russian mole inside the NSA or the CIA? The latest leak by the Shadow Brokers hackers exposed classified information that could only have come from within the NSA, setting the stage for a Cold War ritual — the mole hunt. Senate Trump-Russia probe has no full-time staff, no key witnesses. Senate investigation into Russia scandal faces GOP resistance. The Senate investigation into Trump-Russia is a hot mess — and so is the House’s, and so is the DOJ’s. The Russia investigations are a joke: The Kremlin messed with American democracy, and Congress can’t be bothered to get to the bottom of it. Why won’t Congress really investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia?