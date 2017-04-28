Philip Marsden (College of Europe) and Spencer Weber Waller (Loyola): Citizen Fox: The Global Antitrust Vision of Eleanor Fox. Can Marine Le Pen make fascism mainstream? What the French election tells us about the rise of populism: This is not an existential crisis for Western democracy. A poised Mexico sees Trump anew: A “bluffer” at the poker table. Josh Marshall on the White House’s creeping fear about Michael Flynn (and more). The con con con: Scott Yenor on the misplaced hope of a constitutional convention. Paul Ryan, uberwonk: Emmett Rensin on an epitaph for technocracy. This is why Barack Obama shouldn’t take Wall Street speaking fees. A chemistry professor has just found a way to trigger the process of photosynthesis in a synthetic material, turning greenhouse gases into clean air and producing energy all at the same time.