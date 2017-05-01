Donald Trump’s environmental agenda at 100 days: Lazy and plutocratic. Trump made a lot of dumb promises, but he’s following through on destroying the globe. Why we should fear environmental destruction under Trump: “The future, under Trump, is a grim dichotomy: rapid annihilation through war, or gradual decline through environmental destruction”. EPA website removes climate science site from public view after two decades. The Kochs have already spent over $3 million lobbying for Trump’s anti-environmental agenda. Sharon Turner on how professional climate change denier Jerry Taylor discovered the lies and decided to fight for science.

Three months into the Trump presidency seemed a good moment to check in with Bill McKibben. “It can’t just be a march. It has to be a movement”: What’s next for climate activists? It’s the end of the world and we know it: Scientists in many disciplines see apocalypse, soon.