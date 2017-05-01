Trump has galvanized activists on the Left — can they stay energized? Donald Trump’s presidency has inspired 11,000 women to run for office. Michelle Goldberg on how the Left learned to hate like the Right. So what if protesters are paid? Critics of today’s mass movements want you to think compensated organizers aren’t sincere — but it’s not true. The lesson from Donald Trump’s first 100 days: Resistance is not futile. Resistance works: Here’s how hundreds of Montanans rallied to kill a bill. When states stand for what’s right against Trump’s feds: The U.S. government and local authorities are fighting once again over civil rights — but the dynamic has been turned upside down.

Want to survive another 100 days of Trump? Don’t get complacent. Why the Left will (eventually) triumph: John Judis interviews Ruy Teixeira, author of The Optimistic Leftist: Why the 21st Century will be Better Than You Think.