Gary Lucas (Texas A&M): Behavioral Public Choice and the Carbon Tax; and Voter Psychology and the Carbon Tax. Why humans are so bad at thinking about climate change: How psychology can trick us into keeping Earth habitable. There is no conflict between creating jobs and protecting the environment. The policy weapon climate activists need: Government can save the climate from burning the same way it saved the economy from depression — buy out the companies behind the crisis. An environmentalist’s scorn for tree huggers: Louise Fabiani reviews The Wild and the Wicked: On Nature and Human Nature by Benjamin Hale. Lawrence Torcello: “Yes, I am a climate alarmist. Global warming is a crime against humanity”.

The New York Times should not have hired climate change bullshitter Bret Stephens (and a thread). What if climate scientists are guessing wrong? “That is a tic of American conservative-movement thought — the conclusion (small government) is fixed, and the reasoning is tailored to justify the outcome”. Chomsky on the GOP: Has any organization ever been so committed to destruction of life on Earth?