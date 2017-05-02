Richard Alan Barnes (Hull): The Continuing Vitality of UNCLOS. How Venezuela’s supreme court triggered one of the biggest political crises in the country’s history. Trump’s Syria strike clearly broke international law — and no one seems to care. The feminist philosophy journal Hypatia has apologized for publishing an article comparing transracialism with being transgender (and more). Jeff Stein and Tara Golshan on 5 winners and 3 losers from the $1.1 trillion deal to avoid a government shutdown. The cuck stops here: Trump ended up crying uncle or “no mas” on virtually all his demands. Marching for women on May Day: Bernie Sanders’s recent abortion controversy has reinvigorated a debate over the role that women play on the Left.

Trump’s crude, ignorant theory of American history: His bizarre and mistaken beliefs about the past are a window into his mind — and serve his political agenda. Why there was a civil war: Some issues aren’t amenable to deal-making; some principles don’t lend themselves to compromise. If you “think about it,” the Civil War is precisely the event in American history that shows not only the limitations of the Art of the Deal, but the immorality of deal-making when fundamental rights and the courage to fight for them are at stake.