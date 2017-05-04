avid I. Backer (West Chester): Horizontal Pedagogy in Occupy Wall Street: Operationalizing Andy Merrifield’s Theory of the Encounter. A voice in the wilderness: Justin Campbell interviews Micah White, author of The End of Protest: A New Playbook for Revolution. Erik Stinson on starving the Left’s political imagination. Matt Broomfield on a Manifesto for a Left-Wing Meme. The Left Overs: Alexander Reid Ross on how fascists court the post-Left. “White leftists LOVE to fetishize non-white people engaging in armed struggle, but bristle at the idea of anti-imperial struggle domestically”. A tough-love letter to the Left: Sam Adler-Bell reviews Hegemony How-To: A Roadmap for Radicals by Jonathan Smucker.

When communism inspired Americans: American Communists had a noble cause, until they learned the truth. How opposition to World War One galvanized the Left: Juliet Kleber interviews Michael Kazin, author of War Against War: The American Fight for Peace, 1914-1918.