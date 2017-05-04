Yannis Stavrakakis (Thessaloniki): How Did “Populism” Become a Pejorative Concept and Why is This Important Today? A Genealogy of Double Hermeneutics. Henry Farrell looks at the Trump administration and right wing populism through the lens of Karl Polanyi. The counterrevolution: At the end of 50 years of modern liberal revolution, fear of an unknown new order propels authoritarian nationalists with a disheartening message to women and other beneficiaries of social progress. J. Dana Stuster on the state of sovereignty: In three books last year, a realist, a liberal interventionist, and a constructivist agree that the global order is approaching a crisis — but what are we supposed to do about it? From Foreign Affairs, Jeff D. Colgan and Robert O. Keohane on how the liberal order is rigged: Fix it now or watch it wither.