The fragility of politics: Robert Zaretsky on what Paul Ricoeur can teach us about the French election. “The Republic” or “the people”? Steven Poole on the rhetoric of the French presidential election. The End of Eddy portrays a childhood marked by fear and violence in a town that now overwhelmingly votes for Marine Le Pen’s party. The future of Europe hinges on a face-off in France: Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron have become symbols of either the ratification or the rejection of the populist wave that led to Brexit and Trump. What’s the matter with Europe: Le Pen must be beaten, but then what? The French presidency goes to Macron — but it’s only a reprieve. Defeating Marine Le Pen won’t be enough to save France. National Front will change its name after Le Pen’s defeat.
In Europe’s election season, tech vies to fight fake news. Political communications in the “fake news” era: Heidi Tworek on six lessons for Europe. World War Meme: How a group of anonymous keyboard commandos conquered the internet for Donald Trump — and plans to deliver Europe to the far right. U.S. far-right activists promote hacking attack against Macron. The best answer to MacronLeaks and Russia? Hack the far right, too.