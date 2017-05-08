Jill Filipovic on what happens when the white guys are back in charge. Trumpcare advocates lie their way through the Sunday political shows. Paul Ryan’s office is gaslighting America on the AHCA. Obamacare repeal is class warfare: The poor aren’t losing just to the rich. Trumpcare passed the House for the same reason Trump became president and the Earth is fast-becoming unfit for human civilization: Politicians are more afraid of libertarian billionaires than an actual populist revolt. The House health care disaster is really about taxes: For Republicans, governing seems to mean cutting taxes and nothing else.

The American Health Care Act’s prosperity gospel: With the bill 51 votes away from law, the central philosophy of the Trump era is one step closer to becoming policy.