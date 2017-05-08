Patrick Greenough (St Andrews): Conceptual Marxism and Truth. Jairus Banaji (SOAS): Marxism and Merchant Capitalism. Karl Marx still matters: Sean Illing interviews Gareth Stedman Jones, author of Karl Marx: Greatness and Illusion. What we can learn about freedom from Karl Marx: C.J. Polychroniou interviews William Clare Roberts, author of Marx’s Inferno: The Political Theory of Capital. John Bellamy Foster on the return of Engels. Jason Schulman (Lehman): Lenin as a Political Theorist, or Not. Michele Filippini, author of Using Gramsci: A New Approach, on the evolving function of Gramsci’s work (and more). G. M. Tamas on the never-ending Lukacs debate.

This might terrify the crusty acolytes at the Cato Institute, but is great news for parents who don’t want their kids to grow up like these two assholes: Bini Adamczak’s Communism for Kids is panned by cheerleaders of an economic system that is destroying civilization.