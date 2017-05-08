From the New Yorker, is political hubris an illness? Brian Resnick on 7 psychological concepts that explain the Trump era of politics. Has the deep state hoodwinked Trump? Everyone in the White House is leaking — here’s how to match the quote to the source. Ivanka and Jared will not save us from Trump: They have the president’s ear, but they’re not moderating him. David Atkins on Kushner’s insane Chinese corruption. “Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia”: Bill Littlefield on a day (and a cheeseburger) with President Trump. These are not normal times: Obama has a moral obligation to call out Trump.