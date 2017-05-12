From the SAGE Handbook of Political Sociology, Salvador Mateos (Colmex) and Alvaro Morcillo Laiz (CIDE): International Relations and Political Sociology. From International Relations Theories: Discipline and Diversity, ed. by Tim Dunne, Milja Kurki, and Steve Smith, here is the entry on poststructuralism by Roland Bleiker and David Campbell. Richard Haas on 13 international relations buzzwords that need to get taken to the woodshed. Joseph S. Nye on soft power: The origins and political progress of a concept. The introduction to How Statesmen Think: The Psychology of International Politics by Robert Jervis. You can download The Future of International Relations: Masters in the Making?, ed. Iver B.Neumann and Ole Waever (1997).