Jim Jose and Sara C. Motta (Newcastle): Reoccupying the Political: Transforming Political Science. Michael Smith (ASU): Social Science and Archaeological Inquiry. Guillaume Calafat and Eric Monnet on the return of economic history. Riccardo Emilio Chesta interviews Wolfgang Streeck on crisis and critique of social sciences. From the Routledge Companion to Philosophy of Social Science, here is the entry on Philosophy of History by Paul A. Roth. Darrick Hamilton on the moral burden on economists. Michel Agier (EHESS): Epistemological Decentring: At the Root of a Contemporary and Situational Anthropology. Nadine Marshall and Chris Cvitanovic on ten top tips for social scientists seeking to influence policy.
James Johnson (Rochester): Models-As-Fables: An Alternative to the Standard Rationale for Using Formal Models in Political Science. From the Routledge Companion to Contemporary Anthropology, Patrick Neveling (SOAS): Beyond Sites and Methods: The Field, History, Global Capitalism. Economics needs to tackle all of the big questions in the social sciences. The first chapter from The Seven Deadly Sins of Psychology: A Manifesto for Reforming the Culture of Scientific Practice by Chris Chambers. Ben Marwick (Washington): Open Science in Archaeology. What if sociologists had as much influence as economists? Neil Gross on how to do social science without data.
Martin Savransky (Goldsmiths): A Decolonial Imagination: Sociology, Anthropology and the Politics of Reality. Penelope Maddy (UC-Irvine): Psychology and the A Priori Sciences. Seven ways to think like a 21st century economist: Economics matters enormously for the future, but its fundamental ideas are centuries out of date. How should we talk about Amy Cuddy, death threats, and the replication crisis? Jacob T. Levy on what classical liberals get wrong about political science. Social scientists tell Congress: “Don't cut our funding”. Douglass Carmichael on the mechanical turn in economics and its consequences. You can download Social Sciences for an Other Politics: Women Theorizing Without Parachutes, ed. Ana Cecilia Dinerstein.
From the European Journal of Pragmatism and American Philosophy, a special issue on pragmatism and the writing of history. From protoscience to proper science: Chris Chambers on the path ahead for reforming psychology. Economists are arguing over how their profession messed up during the Great Recession — this is what happened. The everyday economics we rarely hear about could have a hugely positive impact on society. Why social science? Because social science research can lead to unexpected discoveries; because all fields of science are drivers of freedom and prosperity; and because it is in the national interest, both in interdisciplinary work and on its own.