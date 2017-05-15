Former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa on 5 questions about James Comey’s firing, answered. When questions of norms become questions of law: Bob Bauer on Trump’s conversations with Comey (and part 2). Critics say Trump broke the law in firing Comey — proving it isn’t so easy. This isn’t a “constitutional crisis”: In a true crisis, Trump could claim license to act illegitimately. If you’re not worried about FBI Director James Comey getting fired, Benjamin Wittes might change your mind. Retired FBI agents are furious with Donald Trump. Chris Smith goes inside Trump’s coming war with the F.B.I. Trump won’t win fight with the intelligence community. Don't worry, the FBI won’t give up the Russia investigation. Picking a good FBI director won’t fix anything: Firing Comey under false pretenses has fatally compromised the bureau’s independence. We need to hear from James Comey, ASAP.
Is America becoming a failed state? Now it’s about much more than Trump and Russia. He is acting not only like a child but also like a monarch: This is the biggest political crisis since Watergate. John Dean, former White House counsel to President Richard Nixon, on what Trump and Nixon have in common. Five reasons why the Comey affair is worse than Watergate. Believe it or not, Senate’s Russia investigation is moving faster than its Watergate counterpart 44 years ago. Trump has a long history of secretly recording calls, according to former associates. Republicans and Democrats agree: If Trump has tapes, he’ll need to turn them over to Congress. If Trump’s White House has secret recordings, destroying them may be a crime. Trump’s “tapes” tweet is too much — hasn’t the GOP had enough?
When will the GOP finally wake up to President Trump? GOP senators won’t buck Trump on Comey firing. We’ve crossed the Rubicon: The fate of the rule of law may hinge on a handful of Republican Senators — this is not a drill. This is not a crisis, Republicans say as a large spider slowly devours them. A forgotten lesson of Watergate: conservatives may rally around Trump. Suicide Squad: Trump’s loyalists will never care about his abuses of power. Most people now realize that Donald Trump holds basic American political values in contempt — what we need to realize is that much of his party shares that contempt. Any Republican president would be terrible — Trump is even worse. Trump meltdown sets off GOP alarms over 2018 midterm. Will Republicans apologize for embracing Trump after the 2018 midterms? They just might.
U.S. government “under assault” by Trump, James Clapper says. A special prosecutor is not the answer: Rather than an inquiry focused narrowly on criminal conduct, the way to resolve questions swirling around President Trump and his associates is to impanel an independent commission. Laurence Tribe on why Trump must be impeached. Impeachment of the president, explained: The history and logistics of trying and removing the president from office.