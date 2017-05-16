From Lawfare, consider American politics from the outside looking in: A foreign intelligence analyst report on President Trump; and initial thoughts on the Washington Post’s game-changing story. Trump gave Russia classified intelligence: What we know so far. Ex-intelligence leaders: “Nightmare” if Trump leaked to Russia. Trump’s handling of classified info brings new chaos to White House: “It never stops”. On the campaign trail, Trump was very worried about revealing America’s secrets. 9 times Trump criticized others for mishandling classified information. Paul Ryan, July, 7, 2016: “It’s simple: Individuals who are ‘extremely careless’ w/ classified info should be denied further access to it”.

It was long clear that Donald Trump would be an incompetent president — but over the past week he has proven himself to be a dangerously incompetent president. The Russia leak won’t end Trump’s presidency unless Republicans agree it should. Christa Blackmon: lolsob is the new weltschmerz.