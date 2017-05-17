Does Donald Trump have a fully developed theory of mind? The President will not take any internal criticism, no matter how politely it is given — he does not want advice, cannot be corrected, and is too insecure to see any constructive feedback as anything other than an attack. We’re running a very interesting social experiment right now, which is to put the executive branch of the government of the world’s most powerful nation in the hands of a narcissistic imbecile with the attention span of a fruit fly, the emotional stability of an over-tired toddler, and the substantive political knowledge of a seventh-grader who didn’t really study for his American Government exam. The experts were right: Trump isn’t fit to be president. “Every tweet. Every goddamn tweet of his predicts a future lined with his own fuck-ups. He’s like a time traveler failing to warn himself”.