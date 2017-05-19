Mona Lilja, Mikael Baaz, Michael Schulz and Stellan Vinthagen (Gothenberg): How Resistance Encourages Resistance: Theorizing the Nexus between Power, “Organised Resistance” and “Everyday Resistance”. How Andrew Cuomo profits from a Republican Senate. We'll need new security standards when hackers go after the Internet of Things. Teen magazines have always covered more than fashion — you just didn’t notice. Meet Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the Left radical who will likely be Jackson, Mississippi’s next mayor. Does money make us selfish? Philip Goodchild on money, trust, and self-interest. Researchers develop measures to capture moral judgments and empathy. £1,750 for a copy of Oz magazine.