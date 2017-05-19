Trump is a president gripped by delusions of absolute power. Daniel Kurtz-Phelan on the malice of Trump’s incompetence. President Trump, desperate dealmaker: The president is cutting deals, but all of the available evidence suggests that he is getting played. The president is not a child — he’s something worse. Tony Schwartz: “I wrote ‘The Art of the Deal’ with Trump. His self-sabotage is rooted in his past”. Yes, Trump is dumb, but is Trump actually smart? The scariest thought: What if Donald Trump just doesn’t know what he’s doing? Daniel W. Drezner on that thing Trump did: Introducing the Generic Trump White House Scandal Column Generator.