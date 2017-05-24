Jason Zengerle goes inside Corey Lewandowski’s failed romp in Trump’s swamp. The Trump administration has declared war on the Office of Government Ethics (and more). Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is trying to fill a leadership vacuum in his department by increasingly recruiting financial industry executives for senior positions that come with a perk: A title that doesn’t require Senate confirmation. 20 years ago, H.R. McMaster wrote a cautionary tale — now he risks becoming one. Scandals are making the White House impossible to staff. Your city or your soul: Quinta Jurecic on moral compromise and government service. Trump’s staff are a bunch of special snowflakes who deserve no pity.

Trump’s values are abhorrent to the Federalist Society of conservative lawyers — that doesn’t stop them from helping him. The madness of the Trumpist intellectuals: How can well-read thinkers continue to defend the abrupt, absurd decisions of a leader who doesn’t read at all?