Trump discovers the dangers of governing at daredevil speed. Trump is trying to run the government like his business — that’s why he’s failing. Trump stokes fears of how he’d handle real crisis: After chaotic, self-inflicted week many fear chaos Trump can’t control. The mercurial presidency: Bob Bauer on Trump and the governing crisis. Trump could damage public trust in government for generations: His actions threaten public trust not just in his administration but in the White House as an institution. Will the presidency survive this president? Trump’s recklessness may force Congress or the courts to constrain him, diminishing the power of the office.

Welcome back to history, America: The truly marvelous thing in historical perspective is not that someone like Donald Trump is president, but that for nearly 250 years we had an America in which it was literally unthinkable that someone like Donald Trump would be president.