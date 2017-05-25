From Cracked, here is a zero B.S. guide to American healthcare. Why won’t more American corporations support single-payer health care? Warren Buffett is rare among CEOs in publicly recognizing the economic benefits of Medicare for All. Scott Lemieux on the path to universal healthcare (and part 2). Trump, shouting “death spiral”, has nudged Affordable Care Act downward. Trump’s sabotage takes its toll on the health care system. Abbe Gluck on how the G.O.P. sabotaged Obamacare. Trumpcare is Russian roulette for people with pre-existing conditions. CBO: Republican health care bill raises premiums for older, poor Americans by as much as 850%.

Will Republican lies catch up to them before or after they ruin people’s lives? It’s time to worry about health care in the Senate. Senate Republicans are now reliving the House’s health care nightmare.