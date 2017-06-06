Basil E. Ugochukwu (York): Global Governance in All Its Discrete Forms: The Game, FIFA, and the Third World. Bruce W. Bean (Michigan State): The Perfect Crime? FIFA and the Absence of Accountability in Switzerland. On the IOC and the United Nations as strategic and strange bedfellows: “This is especially important because international sport organizations operate with very little regulation”. Roxanne Caron (McGill): Are the Current World Anti-Doping Agency Guidelines Morally Justifiable? An Overview of Ethical Considerations and Possible Alternatives. Wrestling with the culture of drug testing in sports: The clash of Senegalese wrestling with international anti-doping regulations highlights the cultural biases built into modern athletics. Tim Jaekel (HSE): Modern Sports-for-All Policy: An International Comparison of Policy Goals and Models of Service Delivery.